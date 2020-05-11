The story behind the soundbite: Why one of the world’s most famous investors, Paul Tudor Jones II, is betting on bitcoin as a hedge against a new inflation era.

Last week, investing legend Paul Tudor Jones II rocked the world of crypto and traditional markets with his full-throated entrance into the bitcoin market via his latest letter to Tudor BVI investors.

While the headlines (and the quick price bump on the back of FOMO buying) were great, the story is even more interesting than the soundbite.

In this episode, NLW breaks down the Paul Tudor Jones' complete case for bitcoin, looking at:

The context and previous attitudes towards bitcoin of Paul Tudor Jones and Lorenzo Giorgianni, in their letter to investors

The “Great Monetary Inflation” thesis driving a focus on stores of value

How money supply growth compared to real economic output growth hasn’t been this out of sync since inflationary periods in the 1970s and 1980s

The “Inflation Race” – a list of eight potential inflation hedges

The four categories by which a store of value can be judged: purchasing power, trustworthiness, liquidity, portability

A ranked look at bitcoin, gold, fiat and financial assets in the context of those four categories