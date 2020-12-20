The price of the token for indexing protocol The Graph (GRT) has soared more than 425% in the last three days on Coinbase following its mainnet launch last week. A host of other cryptocurrency exchanges added the token to their list of offerings as well.
- Coinbase, Kucoin, OKEx, Kraken and Binance are among the exchanges now allowing trading of the GRT token.
- With this wide exposure, the price of the token has exploded, rising more than 49% in the last 24 hours and giving The Graph a market value in excess of $750 million.
- The Graph is an indexing protocol and global API for organizing blockchain data and making it easily accessible with GraphQL.
- Developers can use Graph Explorer to search, find and publish all the public data they need to build decentralized applications.
- GRT's listing on Coinbase was likely a foregone conclusion as Coinbase Ventures was an investor in a $5 million token sale by the protocol earlier this year.
