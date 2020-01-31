Yesterday, Chainlink released price reference data for 25 of its decentralized oracle networks that together power more than $100 million in DeFi.
For early access to new episodes, subscribe today via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred platform.
On this special interview episode, @nlw talks with Sergey Nazarov and Kain Warwick, the founders of Chainlink and Synthetix, respectively, about:
- The evolution and goals of Synthetix, a novel type of derivatives exchange where users can interact with any asset with a price feed
- The challenge Synthetix faced around spinning up their own oracles around price feeds
- The history of their collaboration and how Synthetix came to work with Chainlink
- Chainlink's approach to building decentralized oracles for data such as price feeds
- Chainlink’s announcement yesterday about the new published price reference data for 25 oracle networks
- The state of the idea of decentralization, and how what was previously a concept is becoming operationalized
- One thing that gives them pause or scares them about DeFi and crypto and one thing that makes them excited for the future
To see Chainlink’s newly released decentralized price feeds, visit: feeds.chain.link
Find past episodes of The Breakdown on CoinDesk. For early access to new episodes, subscribe today via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred platform.
Disclosure Read More
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.