A veteran bond strategist gives his take on why the bond market has a better read than equities on short-term and long-term macro trends.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.
Today on the Brief:
- More bad news from jobless claims and the GDP
- The big tech hearing was a whole bunch of nothing; watch TikTok instead
- Robinhood dives into Kodak (but so do illegal insider traders)
Our main conversation is with independent bond strategist George Goncalves.
We discuss:
- How the bond market watches Federal Reserve meetings
- What, if anything, was new about this week’s FOMC meeting
- What it means that the bond market and equities market tell different stories
- Why the bond market has been telling a long-term story of slowing growth
- Whether institutional investors are actually moving away from government debt and into gold
- Why Judy Shelton should have a place on the Federal Reserve
Find our guest online:
Twitter: @bondstrategist
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.