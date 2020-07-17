A senior figure at the Bank of Thailand (BOT) has confirmed the bank is already using a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for transactions with some businesses.
- Vachira Arromdee, the central bank's assistant governor, told reporters Wednesday it planned to expand the use of the digital currency among large businesses The Nation reported.
- It's unclear what businesses are already using the digital currency; transactions with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will be conducted with the CBDC from September, Arromdee confirmed.
- Thailand's CBDC is backed by the central bank's currency reserves; BOT data shows its foreign currency reserves have grown by more than $25 billion over the past 12 months.
- Access to the general public, complete with a state-backed wallet provider, is currently under consideration.
- Arromdee said the BOT recognized digital currencies could lower the costs of transactions but is also concerned about how that could disrupt the commercial banking sector.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.