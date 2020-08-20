Thailand’s largest court system is developing a blockchain storage network that will move judicial information entirely online when it debuts in Thai Courts of Justice in 2021.
- Already in the midst of a national digitization campaign, the Office of the Court of Justice, which oversees 91% of Thai courts, said Thursday that it is “actively developing” the blockchain network.
- Details are scant on the newly revealed blockchain project, and it was unclear at press time if Thailand is building the network with private sector help.
- The announcement called the network “in-house.” Court officers could not immediately be reached for comment.
- But the system, expected to launch next year, is far enough along that Thai’s judiciary is now getting ready to train officials on how to use it.
- Although the Office of the Court of Justice claimed Thursday that Thai’s system will be the world’s first judicial blockchain, a handful of Chinese courts have already moved reams of data on-chain.
