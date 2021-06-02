The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has hired German technology company Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC) prototype.
- BoT chose G+D for the proof-of-concept retail CBDC project, according to a procurement announcement on Sunday.
- The bank has allocated 10 million baht (US$320,000) for the project, which includes taxes, transportation, registration fees and other expenses.
- G+D generated revenue exceeding 2.3 billion EUR in 2020.
- The hiring of an international technology provider signals the bank is moving in line with its three- to five-year target for rolling out a CBDC.
- The bank announced in early April that it had begun accepting public feedback on its retail CBDC, with an end date of June 15.
- Retail CBDCs differ from wholesale CBDCs in that they are digital extensions of a nation's currency, while wholesale CBDCs refer to interbank settlement infrastructure.
