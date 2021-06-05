Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed into law a measure creating a legal framework for cryptocurrencies and blockchain in the hopes of making his state a magnet for the industry, the way Wyoming has become and what Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is trying to do with that city.
- The new law amends the state's Uniform Commercial Code to better adapt commercial law to blockchain and digital assets, formally defines virtual currencies and offers individuals and businesses a legal environment for crypto investment.
- According to the National Law Review, about 25 states are considering blockchain and/or digital asset-related measures in their 2021 legislative sessions.
