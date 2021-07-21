Bosa: "Quick question just to follow up on the audit. To go back a tiny little bit, I know that you said you would be thrilled to be the first crypto company and stablecoin to go through an audit. Do you have a date in mind?"

Hoegner: "We don't at this time, no, but we are reaching back a couple of years for the financial audit and that is in process."

Bosa: "Okay, do you think that's years away?"

Hoegner: "Months, not years."

Bosa: "Only months away?"

Hoegner: "Yep"