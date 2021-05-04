A day after adding the stablecoin on its Pro platform, U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase says it has listed tether for general users.
- In an announcement on Tuesday, the company said customers can now buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store USDT on Coinbase.com.
- With the exception of some jurisdictions, including New York, USDT trading will be available across all regions covered by the exchange.
- Coinbase said it is currently only supporting the Ethereum-based version of USDT, excluding versions offered on Justin Sun's Tron and Blockstream's Liquid.
- Coinbase Pro announced on April 23 it would start offering USDT trading, despite lingering concerns over the stablecoin's U.S. dollar backing.
- The rollout has not been without its hiccups, with Coinbase Pro delaying the launch from the end of April until Monday, May 3, citing issues relating to its application programming interface (API).
