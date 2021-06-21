Finnish digital-asset lender Tesseract has raised $25 million in a Series A funding led by U.K. investor Augmentum Fintech.
- The Helsinki-based firm offers digital-asset lending products, including margin loans, to institutional clients such as hedge funds and retail trading platforms.
- Tesseract partnered with U.K. custody firm Copper in October to launch a margin trading lending service, allowing clients to borrow funds and trade them automatically across different exchanges.
- Other participants in the round included Coinbase Ventures, BlackFin Capital Partners and Jabre Capital Partners Family Office, Tesseract said in an emailed statement.
- Tesseract plans to use the money for hiring and product development.
- The firm said its clients include international financial institutions, which it declined to identify.
Disclosure
