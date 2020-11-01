A 41-year-old in charge of the “computerized infrastructure” at the Lamezia Terme airport in the Calabria region of Italy was discovered using the airport’s computers to illegally mine ether (ETH), according to a report by Rai News.
- By installing software onto the airport's computers and using systems that were supposed to be for the management of airport services, the unidentified technician was able to mine the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain without having to pay for the cost of electricity, the report said.
- Investigators, tipped off to irregularities by other technicians, discovered a mining farm made up of five processors divided between two different computer rooms.
- Authorities are still looking for possible accomplices.
Disclosure
