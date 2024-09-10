Polygon to Buy $5M of Servers With Computer Chips Devoted to Zero-Knowledge Cryptography

“Fabric’s VPUs can accelerate the timeline for wider adoption of zero-knowledge technology from three to five years to six to 12 months,” Polygon co-founder Mihailo Bjelic said in the press release shared with CoinDesk. “For Polygon Labs, implementing this tech will massively accelerate the development of the AggLayer, bringing real-time, affordable proofs that nobody thought would come for years, and much lower proving costs than previously thought possible in the medium-term.”