Protocol Village: Euler Returns With 'V2' After $200M+ Exploit in 2023

Euler, a DeFi lending protocol that suffered a $200 million-plus exploit in 2023, says it has reemerged with the launch of Euler v2, "a meta-lending protocol that enables unlimited use cases for on-chain credit." According to the team, "the protocol will allow builders to create highly customizable borrowing and lending vaults that can be permissioned or permissionless. As decentralized finance continues to gain traction and more users seek out secure and efficient ways to manage credit on-chain, Euler v2 will play a pivotal role in scaling the crypto lending market, pushing it towards becoming a core component of the global financial system." As reported by CoinDesk in February, the project held a code audit competition earlier this year to vet the new version.