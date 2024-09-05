Protocol Village: Euler Returns With 'V2' After $200M+ Exploit in 2023
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of Sept. 5-11.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Euler, Victim of $200M+ Exploit in 2023, Returns With 'V2'
Euler, a DeFi lending protocol that suffered a $200 million-plus exploit in 2023, says it has reemerged with the launch of Euler v2, "a meta-lending protocol that enables unlimited use cases for on-chain credit." According to the team, "the protocol will allow builders to create highly customizable borrowing and lending vaults that can be permissioned or permissionless. As decentralized finance continues to gain traction and more users seek out secure and efficient ways to manage credit on-chain, Euler v2 will play a pivotal role in scaling the crypto lending market, pushing it towards becoming a core component of the global financial system." As reported by CoinDesk in February, the project held a code audit competition earlier this year to vet the new version.
Vape-to-Earn Crypto Project PuffPaw Raises $6M For Blockchain Vapes
An upcoming vape-to-earn project wants to use token incentives and blockchain-enabled vapes to make nicotine addictions additions go up in smoke. Called Puffpaw, the project intends to sell specialty vapes that record their user's smoking habits on the blockchain. It will reward them in their tokens for gradually reducing their nicotine intake.
Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, our weekly newsletter exploring the tech behind crypto, one block at a time. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Wednesday. Project teams can submit updates here. For previous versions of Protocol Village, please go here.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.