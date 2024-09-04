Polygon Begins Token Swap, in Move to Allow More Issuance

“And then the second one is a means for, effectively, validators to receive emissions,” Boiron added. “Effectively, if you think of these new chains that pop up, what's going to happen is that with time, they're going to want to decentralize. And so instead of just having a centralized sequencer, they're going to need to incentivize people to actually run a decentralized group or a decentralized prover. And if they don't have a token, or if they don't want to launch a token yet, how do they do that? Well, effectively, what this does is that a portion of that POL emissions can actually be used to decentralize their network, and then POL holders will then receive fees from that network.”