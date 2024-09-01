Cardano’s Chang Hard Fork Goes Live, Introducing On-Chain Governance

“I would say it is the biggest event in Cardano history, and it really makes us different from many other chains,” Zinetti told CoinDesk. “I think we are the largest layer 1 with on-chain governance. There are some smaller players, like Tezos and Polkadot, who already have on-chain governance. But if there was a leaderboard, real decentralized layer-1s, we would be number one.”