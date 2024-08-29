Blockchain Developer Alchemy Buys BWare, Pushing Into Europe, Adding About 25% to Staff
Company officials told CoinDesk this was its biggest acquisition to date, bringing on 41 developers and engineers from the Bware team and increasing Alchemy's headcount to 190.
Blockchain developer platform Alchemy has acquired Bware Labs, the main company behind infrastructure provider platform Bware. The deal is expected to increase Alchemy's headcount by about 25%.
Alchemy disclosed the acquisition on Thursday without revealing the purchase price. However, company officials told CoinDesk this was its biggest acquisition to date, bringing on 41 developers and engineers from the Bware team and increasing Alchemy's headcount to 190.
Bware Labs was founded in 2021 in Romania by five engineers. The company's stated goal was to provide affordable blockchain tooling and infrastructure solutions to web3 developers.
With the purchase, Alchemy will expand its operational base into Europe. Currently, its operations are mainly focused on the U.S., as it has its two headquarters in San Francisco and New York City.
Alchemy co-founder and CTO Joseph Lau told CoinDesk in an interview that the Bware team will integrate with Alchemy’s existing product teams, where they’ll be contributing to Alchemy’s core infrastructure products including their node API platform.
“The EU represents about a quarter of the Web3 market, and so it's just even more important for us to be there today, as we look to expand,” said Lau. “So both from a serving-developers-better, and from a hiring standpoint, we really wanted to be in the EU.”
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.