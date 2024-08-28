Telegram-Linked TON Blockchain Suffers Second Outage
Once again, the DOGS token is gumming up the works.
The TON blockchain created by messaging app provider Telegram is suffering its second outage in as many days.
"Block production issues began at 19:19 UTC" the team behind the project told users in a message posted to Telegram and X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday during U.S. afternoon hours. "The disruption appears to be due to heavy load attributed to DOGS token minting. TON Core is working on a solution."
The team emphasized that users' assets were not at risk. They followed with an "urgent" post on X asking mainnet validators to update their nodes and restart.
According to the Tonscan block explorer, the last blocks were recorded on the chain at 12:23 Eastern time, or 16:23 UTC.
The price of the blockchain's TON token didn't really budge due to this latest outage, falling 0.99% on a four-hour basis and down 4% over 24 hours at the time of writing, according to CoinDesk data.
"As long I can finally withdraw my dogs 😅😅 - I can wait," one user wrote in a reply to the team's Telegram message.
The previous outage occurred during Asia trading hours Wednesday and lasted about six hours. It, too, had little lasting effect on the TON price, which had already taken a hit several days earlier when Pavel Durov, Telegram's founder and CEO, was arrested in France.
That earlier downtime was also partially blamed on the popularity of the DOGS airdrop, part of the Ton Foundation's effort to raise awareness of what it believes is the unjust arrest of Durov.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.