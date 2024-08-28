Protocol Village: Proof of Play Adds 'Boss' as 2nd Arbitrum Orbit Chain, Lombard Launches LBTC

Proof of Play, the studio behind Pirate Nation, is launching Boss Chain on Aug. 29, describing it as "the next step in their multichain vision to support 100M+ players." According to the team: "Boss Chain, like the project's original Apex, is an Arbitrum Orbit chain, offering seamless scalability and marketplace interoperability. This is huge news for horizontal scaling, which is essential for ambitious applications with large volumes of onchain compute, such as new social or consumer dapps."