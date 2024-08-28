Protocol Village: Proof of Play Adds 'Boss' as 2nd Arbitrum Orbit Chain, Lombard Launches LBTC
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of Aug. 29-Sept. 4.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Pirate Nation Studio Proof of Play Adds 'Boss' Chain on Arbitrum Orbit for 'Horizontal Scaling'
Proof of Play, the studio behind Pirate Nation, is launching Boss Chain on Aug. 29, describing it as "the next step in their multichain vision to support 100M+ players." According to the team: "Boss Chain, like the project's original Apex, is an Arbitrum Orbit chain, offering seamless scalability and marketplace interoperability. This is huge news for horizontal scaling, which is essential for ambitious applications with large volumes of onchain compute, such as new social or consumer dapps."
Lombard Launches LBTC, 'Bridging Bitcoin to DeFi
Lombard has publicly launched LBTC, a "cross-chain, yield-bearing Bitcoin token designed for DeFi use." According to the team: "The launch follows a successful private beta that attracted more than $165 million in deposits from over 600 institutional allocators. LBTC allows users to stake Bitcoin through Babylon and utilize it across various DeFi protocols. Initial integrations include major DeFi protocols such as Symbiotic, Morpho, Pendle, Corn, Gauntlet, Derive, EtherFi and Gearbox."
Matchain, Decentralized and Scalable AI Chain, Launches Mainnet
Matchain, describing itself as a "decentralized and scalable AI chain" for securing data sovereignty, set its mainnet launch for Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET. According to the project's documentation, it's a layer-2 rollup on BNB Chain, using Optimism's OP Stack technology. The team wrote in a message: "As AI increasingly threatens user privacy by creating data silos, Matchain addresses this by merging blockchain transparency with AI capabilities. Leveraging the Optimism (OP) stack, Matchain’s layer-2 rollup handles high transaction volumes with low-latency dApps. Users can now bridge tokens, swap via Matchain’s DEX and launch tokens and memes, all in a secure environment."
