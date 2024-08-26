Crypto Startup Backed by Likes of Dragonfly Aims to Create Market to Trade Airdrop-Related Points

While various projects have seen real value brought by the accelerated growth from leveraging points programs, there have been issues around unmet promises and users getting airdrops and payouts from their point programs that are much less than they were expecting, said Rumpel Labs CEO Kenton Prescott - a former developer of MakerDAO. Meanwhile, there are users out there who want to get extra exposure to these projects, but have no way of getting that, Prescott added.