The Protocol: Now Everyone's Putting a Wrapper on Bitcoin

4. Bitcoin (BTC) staking platform Babylon, led by a Stanford University professor and tipped to be one of the more promising new scaling projects for the oldest and largest blockchain, is moving to the next stage of its development, with plans to launch the first phase of its main network on Aug. 22. Babylon raised a $70 million funding round led by Paradigm earlier this year. The project is led by Stanford engineering professor David Tse, known for his prior research on information theory while working at University of California, Berkeley. During the first phase, BTC holders will be able to lock their tokens on the Bitcoin network, according to an emailed release on Monday.