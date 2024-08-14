The Protocol: Memecoin Trading Is Suddenly Trump.fun

1. Fedi, describing itself as a "community superapp" or a "frontend application" atop Fedimint, a protocol for community custody of bitcoin, launched on Aug. 6, according to a blog post. The project simultaneously revealed that on May 4 it included a cryptographic hash of a PDF memo from Fedi pledging to transition its software to fully open-source its software by January 2026. This blog post explains that the cryptographic hash can be verified by dropping the file into the verifier along with the transaction ID.