Protocol Village: Wormhole Rolls Out 'Era3' Roadmap, XION Plans Token

Rhinestone, a provider of infrastructure and tooling for building products with modular smart accounts, has raised $5 million in a seed round, led by 1KX with support from CoinFund, Lattice, Heartcore, Circle Ventures, Alchemy Ventures, zkSync and Cyber, as well as angels, including industry leaders from Biconomy, WorldCoin, WalletConnect, Lit Protocol, and Pimlico. According to a blog post, the team will "we’ll use this seed round to accelerate the ERC-7579 smart account and module ecosystem by investing in the technology to power the most compelling application use cases."