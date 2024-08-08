Protocol Village: Validation Cloud Supports Stellar Full Archive Nodes, Nillion Partners With AI Network Ritual
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of Aug. 8-14.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Nillion, Ritual Team Up to Develop 'Decentralized Blink AI Inference Technology'
Nillion, a blind computation network, announced a partnership with Ritual, a decentralized AI infrastructure network, "to develop decentralized blind AI inference technology that democratizes access to AI." According to the team: "This collaboration enables traditional and Web3 applications to use Ritual for trustless, verifiable inference of sensitive data through Nillion's blind computation technology, which ensures data privacy throughout the computation process. The partnership facilitates secure AI model sharing and promises innovations in healthcare, IoT, chatbot systems, and more."
Validation Cloud's Node API to Support Stellar Horizon, Offering Access to Full Archive Nodes
Validation Cloud, a Web3 infrastructure company, announced support for Stellar Horizon, an HTTP API to data on the Stellar network. According to a press release: "Horizon allows applications such as wallets, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and asset issuers to more easily consume data produced by the Stellar network.... Validation Cloud’s archive nodes for Stellar maintain a complete history of the network, allowing developers to query historical ledger data, transaction details, and account states. This is crucial for applications requiring deep historical analysis of Stellar network operations." (XLM)
