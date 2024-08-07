The Protocol: Death Cross, Dip Buying and Developer Nerves

RONIN RUN-IN: It's only been two years since the Ronin Network made headlines from suffering a $625 million exploit , one of the largest attacks of all time in the history of decentralized finance (DeFi), which is rife with reports of massive hacks. The episode was so jarring for Ronin – an Ethereum-compatible blockchain forged for gaming, launched by Axie Infinity creator Sky Mavis – that the project's documentation refers specifically to the lessons learned: "This incident led Sky Mavis to become a fully antifragile, zero-trust organization. Sky Mavis has implemented rigorous internal security measures to prevent future attacks. All code has been fully reviewed and optimized, with security experts auditing the entire architecture." Well, on Monday, Ronin posted on X that an upgrade of its bridge had "introduced an issue" that ultimately allowed hackers to make off with about $12 million worth of ETH and the stablecoin USDC. Ronin Network co-founder Aleksander Larsen tweeted that some $850 million of funds were safe on the project's bridge, and it was later disclosed that the hackers were apparently of the "white hat" variety – willing to return the stolen funds, typically in exchange for a bounty. The project's official account on X went out of its way to point out that the ETH and USDC tokens taken out in a single transaction withdrawal represented the "maximum amount" that was possible to extract: "The bridge limit serves as a critical safeguard to increase the security of large fund withdrawals, and it effectively prevented further damage in this exploit." A full post-mortem is expected next week.