Ronin Bridge Paused After $9M Drained in Apparent Whitehat Hack
“The bridge currently secures over $850M which is safe,” co-founder @Psycheout86 said in an X post.
Prominent crypto bridging service Ronin was paused earlier Tuesday after $9 million in tokens were drained from the platform in an apparent whitehat hack.
“The @Ronin_Network bridge has been paused while we investigate a report from whitehats about a potential MEV exploit,” co-founder @Psycheout86 said in an X post. “The bridge currently secures over $850M which is safe.”
"Whitehat" typically refers to an individual or entity that attacks or exploits software to identify security vulnerabilities to fix issues or errors that could be exploited by actual attackers. Bridges are tools used to transfer tokens between different blockchains where they weren’t originally supported.
Ronin’s RON tokens were unchanged at writing time, up 7.4% in the past 24 hours amid a broader market rise.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.