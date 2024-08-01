Protocol Village: Switchboard Releases 'Oracle Aggregator,' Pichi Raises $2.5M

Pichi Finance, a trustless points trading protocol offering price discovery to tokens pre and post-TGE, completed a $2.5 million seed funding round, led by UOB Venture Management, Signum Capital and Mantle Network. According to the team: "The investment will be used to target new points programs, to create vaults to earn yield and points together, and to expand to other EVM chains. We're unlocking the value of points through a trustless marketplace for trading these rewards. Our ERC-6551 account solution addresses the issue of points being tied to individual accounts, so users can securely and easily trade points.”