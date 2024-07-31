The Protocol: Bitcoin Gets Political as U.S. Government Ponders Airdrops

There was also considerable speculation over what exactly Lummis meant when she said, "We will convert excess reserves at our 12 Federal Reserve banks into bitcoin over five years ," or if the economics or legality of anything remotely close to that were even feasible. George Selgin, an economist with the conservative Cato Institute, wrote on X that he had "heard from someone in Senator Lummis's office" who clarified that the plan was actually just to buy about $64 billion worth of bitcoin using balances created from simply revaluing the gold in Fort Knox . CoinDesk obtained a draft bill that does indeed outline a plan to revalue Federal Reserve gold certificates, while setting aside $6 billion from any net earnings the U.S. central bank might generate over the next five fiscal years – with the giant caveat that, lately, the Fed has been losing money at a record pace .