It's a Different Sort of Olympics as Cryptographers Face Off in Polyhedra's 'Proof Arena'

This team of cryptographers claimed their "prover" – a key component of many blockchain systems – was faster than anyone else's. Now they've built a platform they say will provide transparent benchmarking for anyone who wants to compare the various options out there.

By Bradley Keoun Jul 31, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. UTC