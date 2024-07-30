Move Language Developer Movement Labs Joins Polygon's AggLayer
The collaboration will enable unified liquidity across MoveVM-based layer-2 blockchains.
Movement Labs, a blockchain developer aiming to bring Facebook (META)'s Move Virtual Machine (MoveVM) to the Ethereum blockchain, has joined Polygon Labs' AggLayer.
The collaboration will enable unified liquidity across layer-2 blockchains written in the Move smart contract language, according to an emailed announcement on Tuesday.
"This integration makes Movement the first Move-based ecosystem to utilize the AggLayer, effectively bridging the gap between Move and EVM ecosystems," Movement Labs said, referring to the Ethereum Virtual Machine that allows Ethereum to run the smart contracts that underpin decentralized finance (DeFi).
Polygon Labs built AggLayer as an "aggregation layer" that can create a web of different Ethereum layer 2s.
AggLayer will serve to unify liquidity and users across MoveVM-based chains and Ethereum, and to address concerns of liquidity being fragmented across different networks that cannot easily connect with one another.
