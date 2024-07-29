Bitcoin Nashville Conference in Pictures: Orange Athena, Pink Suits, Polymarket Swag, Trump's Song

All week long my CoinDesk colleague Danny Nelson and I had been scheming out the best way of covering Trump's speech, sussing out all the angles. We had learned there would be a special-access area reserved for the press, but it was way in the back of the room. Danny calculated that our best chances for covering the event would be to just get in the line with everybody else and try to find the best seat we could in the general seating area. We continually reassessed our options throughout the day.