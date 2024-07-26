Bitcoin Layer 2 Rootstock Verifies Zero-Knowledge SNARK
Rootstock verified the SNARK using BitVMX, which is Rootstock's modified version of BitVM
- Zero-knowledge SNARK (Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge) refers to a process where one can demonstrate knowledge without revealing that information and without the prover and verifier interacting.
- "The development represents a major leap forward for the BitVMX proving system, demonstrating the ability to challenge and validate the execution of a SNARK verifier on-chain," Rootstock's team said.
Bitcoin layer 2 Rootstock has interactively verified a SNARK proof in a potential breakthrough for the development of zero-knowledge proofs on the original blockchain network.
Rootstock verified the SNARK using BitVMX, which is Rootstock's modified version of BitVM, a computing paradigm designed to allow Ethereum-style smart contracts on Bitcoin.
Zero-knowledge SNARK (Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge) refers to a process where one can demonstrate knowledge without revealing that information and without the prover and verifier interacting.
The verification took place on Rootstock's mainnet on Thursday, having been completed on the testnet the day before.
"The development represents a major leap forward for the BitVMX proving system, demonstrating the ability to challenge and validate the execution of a SNARK verifier on-chain," Rootstock's team said in an emailed statement on Thursday. "This breakthrough opens the door for replicating this process with any program compiled to the RISC-V architecture, utilizing BitVMX’s general-purpose virtual CPU."
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.