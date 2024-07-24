The Protocol: Ethereum ETFs Aren't Blockchain, but Buyers Ape In

'COPYCAT WEBSITE' Decentralized crypto-exchange giant dYdX said Tuesday that the website for dYdX v3, an older version of its trading platform, was " compromised ," and warned users against visiting dydx.exchange until further notice. "The attacker has taken over the v3 domain ( dydx.exchange ), and deployed a copycat website that when users connect their wallets to it, it asks them to approve via PERMIT2 transaction to steal their most valuable token," a member of dYdX's community team said in the project's Discord server. The attack did not appear to impact funds traders already have on dYdX, as only the web domain, and not the underlying smart contracts, appear to be being targeted, according to statements in dYdX's Discord server. The larger dYdX v4 venue (which last week saw $6 billion in trading volume) was said to be unaffected.