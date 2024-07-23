Avail, Long-Awaited Blockchain Project for 'Data Availability,' Launches Main Network

The highly anticipated project, co-led by Polygon co-founder Anurag Arjun, has raised a total of $75 million of funding, from investors including Founders Fund, Dragonfly and Cyber Fund. Avail announced last December that it had reached an agreement with the Ethereum layer-2 developer StarkWare to serve as a DA provider to new applications chains. Earlier this year, the project disclosed plans for integrations with top networks Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon and ZKsync.