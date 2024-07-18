Polygon Sets September Date for Migration to POL Token from MATIC

The migration comes as a part of Polygon’s planned revamp laid out last year in its “Polygon 2.0” roadmap. The change was initially proposed in July 2023 to its community, and would make POL the main token for all Polygon networks.

By Margaux Nijkerk Jul 18, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. UTC