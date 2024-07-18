Chainbase Raises $15M to Grow Omnichain Data Network
Chainbase's aim is to provide unbiased and transparent data that is not controlled by a small number of dominant companies.
Omnichain data network Chainbase has raised $15 million in Series A funding with Tencent Investment Group, Matrix Partners and Hash Global among the investors.
Chainbase is an interoperability layer that is building the "first crypto world model", to deliver data from across the cryptocurrency spectrum, according to an emailed announcement on Thursday.
Its aim is to provide unbiased and transparent data that is not controlled by a small number of dominant companies.
Chainbase will use its fresh capital to grow and spur adoption of its network and build up AI capabilities.
Read More: Web3-AI: What’s Real, and What’s Hype
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.