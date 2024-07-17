The Protocol: Polymarket Feeds Political Junkies, With Nate Silver

1. Chromia, blockchain ecosystem that aims to avoid network congestion partly by giving every decentralized app (dapp) its own cluster of nodes and computational resources, has gone live on mainnet, "marking the beginning of the relational blockchain era," according to the team: "The mainnet launch marks the genesis block of the new native CHR token and will enable the current CHR token, which was issued as ERC-20 and BEP-20, to be bridged to the MVP mainnet. The MVP Mainnet also includes staking delegation process, payment of network hosting fees and provider payouts."