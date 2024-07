The Protocol: Polymarket Feeds Political Junkies, With Nate Silver

, a decentralization-focused venture firm managed by the family office of BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes, announced a new " Bitcoin Grant Program " to support developers working on the oldest blockchain. According to a post: "Bitcoin is the bedrock asset in the crypto space, and unlike other crypto projects, Bitcoin never conducted an offering to raise funds for its technical development. Maelstrom, like other companies in the space, indirectly relies on the work of open-source Bitcoin developers.... We are therefore keen to give back and donate to the Bitcoin technology, on which the crypto ecosystem depends. The objective of the program is to help with the technical development of Bitcoin and enhance its resilience, scalability, censorship resistance and privacy characteristics... A Grantee will be expected to contribute to Bitcoin’s technical development, potentially in the form of pull requests or review work for the Bitcoin Core software project." The program is offering 12-month grants, with payments made monthly in BTC, USDC or USDT, with grants ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 per developer. Grant stacking is permitted with a cap at $250,000 a year. Applications are due prior to Aug. 25.