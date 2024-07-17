Protocol Village: IoTeX 'DePIN Infrastructure Modules' to Reduce Development Time
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of July 18-24.
July 17: IoTeX, an Ethereum compatible blockchain platform optimized for decentralized physical infrastructure projects (DePIN), is launching its 2.0 platform to democratize access to DePIN by partnering with NEAR, Filecoin, RISC Zero, Espresso and more, "to enhance data availability, storage, computation and sequencing," according to the team: "IoTeX 2.0 features DePIN Infrastructure Modules (DIMs) and Modularity Security Pool (MSP) to cut development costs and support sustainable growth for DePIN projects, positioning itself as the largest decentralized hub for devices and data that will be deployed by both humans and AI agents." According to a press release: "The introduction of Modularity Security Pool (MSP) enables DePIN layer-1s to restake their Proof-of-Stake security to DIMs, fueling growth and fostering sustainability within the ecosystem."
Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, our weekly newsletter exploring the tech behind crypto, one block at a time. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Wednesday. Project teams can submit updates here. For previous versions of Protocol Village, please go here. Also please check out our weekly The Protocol podcast.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.