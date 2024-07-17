Protocol Village: IoTeX 'DePIN Infrastructure Modules' to Reduce Development Time

July 17: IoTeX, an Ethereum compatible blockchain platform optimized for decentralized physical infrastructure projects (DePIN), is launching its 2.0 platform to democratize access to DePIN by partnering with NEAR, Filecoin, RISC Zero, Espresso and more, "to enhance data availability, storage, computation and sequencing," according to the team: "IoTeX 2.0 features DePIN Infrastructure Modules (DIMs) and Modularity Security Pool (MSP) to cut development costs and support sustainable growth for DePIN projects, positioning itself as the largest decentralized hub for devices and data that will be deployed by both humans and AI agents." According to a press release: "The introduction of Modularity Security Pool (MSP) enables DePIN layer-1s to restake their Proof-of-Stake security to DIMs, fueling growth and fostering sustainability within the ecosystem."