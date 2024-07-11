Protocol Village: SKALE's 'Pacifica V3' Upgrade to Double Transaction Throughput
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of July 18-24.
July 18: SKALE, the gas-less EVM-compatible modular blockchain network, launched the Pacifica V3 upgrade, "which accelerates block mining speed by 108% and increases transaction throughput by 122%," according to the team: "Leveraging its unique modular AppChain architecture, this upgrade brings significant advancements to SKALE Network's capabilities, including improved transaction speed and predictability, enhanced network performance and improved developer tools."
