TON Blockchain Will Release New Layer-2 Based On Polygon’s Technology

The news comes as other major blockchain companies have pursued their own layer-2 networks over the past year. In August, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase launched its “Base” blockchain with Optimism’s OP Stack , kicking off the trend. Since then, protocols like Celo and Worldcoin have shared their plans to launch layer-2 rollups with OP Stack, and cryptocurrency exchange OKX also released a layer-2 in April called “X Layer” with Polygon’s CDK.