MetaMask Developer Consensys Releases New Toolkit for 'Seamless Onboarding'
The Delegation Toolkit will allow for instant user onboarding without needing to interact with a traditional wallet, in addition to eliminating “user friction completely,” meaning no pop-ups or confirmations when switching between a decentralized application and wallet.
Consensys, the Ethereum software developer firm that built the MetaMask wallet, shared Tuesday that it is launching a “MetaMask Delegation Toolkit,” aimed at making the user experience of blockchain applications more seamless.
The news was announced at the Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) in Brussels, Belgium, where the company plans to begin onboarding developers to use its new product.
According to a press release shared with CoinDesk, the Delegation Toolkit will allow for instant user onboarding without needing to interact with a traditional wallet, in addition to eliminating “user friction completely,” meaning no pop-ups or confirmations when switching between a decentralized application and wallet.
In addition, Consensys said that the toolkit is supposed to simplify smart contract development, and allow developers to reassign gas costs to others – aiming to make it possible for developers to determine that certain individuals will not have to pay any fees.
The Delegation Toolkit will be available for any chain that is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, “supported by a User Operation Bundler, including Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Linea, Optimism and Polygon,” Consensys said.
“The MetaMask Delegation Toolkit will allow seamless onboarding of users into a new generation of dynamic and nimble experiences, which benefit from the kinds of rich collaboration that can only come from a new paradigm of authorization and composability,” said Dan Finlay, co-founder of MetaMask, in the press release.
