Blockchain Startup Rome Raises $9M to Serve Ethereum Layer-2s Through Solana

A sequencer is the component of a layer-2 blockchain that batches up transactions and sends them to the base Ethereum blockchain to be settled, and some experts say these sequencers need to be decentralized to eliminate what can be single points of failure. A DA project is designed to store the reams of transactional data generated by Ethereum layer-2s, and to do so at a lower cost than what it takes to put the data onto the main Ethereum chain.