RedStone, Blockchain Oracle Project Pushing Into Restaking, Raises $15M

“First, we have a first mover advantage," Wojciechowski said. "A lot of LRTs (liquid restaking tokens, referring to the liquid restaking protocols) started working with us. Second, it is a pretty complex challenge to technically start providing price points, especially for LRTs. We have a very modular and flexible design to cater for that. And in our view, on the business side, it is a very fast, growing and attractive market.”