Protocol Village: Crypto Losses From Hacks, Rug Pulls Doubled to $572M in Q2: Immunefi Report

June 27: SCrypt , a full-stack Web3/blockchain development platform, has announced the launch of a developer tool kit designed for Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) blockchains. According to the team: "UTXO is the method the Bitcoin protocol uses to track balances as they move between digital wallets. The UTXO model is essential for maintaining the security and integrity of blockchain networks and solves the double-spend problem.... Xiaohui Liu, founder and CEO at sCrypt, said, 'Historically, Web3 applications have been largely built on account-based blockchains like Ethereum and Solana. Ordinals have brought renewed development interest back to Bitcoin and UTXO blockchains.' The sCrypt platform provides comprehensive toolkits such as Software Development Kits (SDK) and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that allow developers to seamlessly integrate UTXO blockchains into their applications. The platform will also integrate a vast ecosystem of JavaScript/TypeScript developers, estimated at 13 million globally."