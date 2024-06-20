Protocol Village: Farworld, Building Gaming on Farcaster, Raises $1.75M
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of June 20-26.
June 20: Farworld Labs, the Farcaster-native gaming company, has closed its $1.75 million pre-seed funding round, co-led by Lemniscap and Variant. According to the team: "The funding will enable Farworld Labs to expedite the rollout of upcoming Q3 releases, including the highly anticipated launch of the Farcade platform in conjunction with top-tier studios and developers. Built on decentralized social media protocols, the Farcade is a platform and suite of tools for developers to build crypto-native games that integrate with onchain social, making games instantly playable within social media feeds with just a single click."
Celo Foundation Appoints Nakagawa as Executive Editor; Varshney Transitions to Head of Ecosystem
June 20: The Celo Foundation is elevating homegrown and Web3 native talent into key senior leadership positions. According to the team: "Eric Nakagawa has been appointed to the new role of Executive Director of the Celo Foundation. He will work closely with Rene Reinsberg to oversee the Foundation’s daily operations. Isha Varshney has transitioned from head of DeFi to head of Ecosystem. She will oversee projects building on Celo, and lead business development efforts with both Web2 and Web3 firms. Sophia Dew joins the Celo Foundation as developer relations lead to support builders developing on the emerging Ethereum L2."
