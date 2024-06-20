Protocol Village: Farworld, Building Gaming on Farcaster, Raises $1.75M

June 20: The Celo Foundation is elevating homegrown and Web3 native talent into key senior leadership positions. According to the team: "Eric Nakagawa has been appointed to the new role of Executive Director of the Celo Foundation. He will work closely with Rene Reinsberg to oversee the Foundation’s daily operations. Isha Varshney has transitioned from head of DeFi to head of Ecosystem. She will oversee projects building on Celo, and lead business development efforts with both Web2 and Web3 firms. Sophia Dew joins the Celo Foundation as developer relations lead to support builders developing on the emerging Ethereum L2."