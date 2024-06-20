Protocol Village: Farworld, Building Gaming on Farcaster, Raises $1.75M

June 20: ZKX, describing itself as "the first social perp trading DEX on Starknet and Ethereum," has raised $6.3 million in a seed round featuring key investors, such as Flowdesk, GCR and DeWhales, according to the team: "This brings the protocol's total funding to $7.6 million over the past two years. These funds are earmarked to enhance ZKX's growth and development. One of their main goals is to enable the development of new products such as its native token, $ZKX, which launched on KuCoin, Gate.io and Bitget this week. The token will empower users in governance and staking, with features like social copy trade pools and cross-chain interoperability planned."