The Protocol

DJT DOX! Martin “Pharma Bro” Shkreli said on Tuesday that he was behind the controversial DJT token in an X space tuned in by thousands of people, days after denying any involvement, as colorfully reported by CoinDesk's Shaurya Malwa . The flavor-of-the-week token caused certain crypto enthusiasts to extensively wonder who was behind it after it went viral on Monday for its supposed links to Donald Trump and his son Barron. Blockchain sleuths found that DJT’s Telegram channel appeared to share the same admins as a token supported by Shkreli. Shkreli denied any involvement at the time, while DJT continued to rally. On-chain intelligence firm Arkham posted a $150,000 bounty that would pay out the amount to whoever unveiled the creator of the DJT token. This drew out ZachXBT, one of the most widely followed crypto sleuths on X, to submit his findings to Arkham. According to ZachXBT, that's when Shkreli "panic" DM'd him. The DJT token was down 58% in the past 24 hours – apparently due to some panic selling . As of press time there was a donnybrook raging on X over whether Shkreli now owes $100 million on a bet on whether the token was connected in some way to Trump.