Sonic, Gaming-Focused Layer-2 Chain on Solana, Raises $12M
The Sonic project's Series A round was led by Bitkraft and joined by investors including Galaxy Interactive and Big Brain Holdings.
Sonic, a gaming-focused layer-2 blockchain atop Solana, has raised $12 million in a fundraising.
The Series A round was led by Bitkraft and joined by investors including Galaxy Interactive and Big Brain Holdings, according to a press release.
The money will be used for growth initiatives for the Sonic protocol, which comes with "built-in mechanisms designed specifically for game development and execution on Solana, such as a sandbox environment, customizable gaming primitives and extensible data types, all while boasting the fastest on-chain-gaming experience," according to the press release.
The project was built by the two-year-old infrastructure Mirror World Labs, led by CEO Chris Zhu. According to his LinkedIn profile, Zhu received a bachelor's degree from New York University in 2020 and has worked for ByteDance, the parent company of the TikTok, the video-sharing platform.
"We expect the Sonic SVM to become the go-to destination for any gaming studio that wants to build games within the Solana ecosystem,” Justin Swart, principal at BITKRAFT, said in the press release.
The latest fundraising follows an earlier $4 million seed round in 2022, bringing cumulative funds raised to $16 million, according to the press release.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.